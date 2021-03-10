Authorities arrest suspect accused of running over pregnant woman with her own SUV

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police announced Wednesday evening that Patton has been arrested and tentatively charged with 1st degree reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and a parole violation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police claim they have identified the man they believe ran over a pregnant woman with her own SUV during a carjacking.

A police department spokesperson says the man is believed to be 39-year-old Andre D. Patton. Authorities released the name in an updated incident report Wednesday afternoon.

Police have repeatedly asked the public to provide tips related to the case. Authorities asked those with information to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

Madison police responded to the Kwik Trip Gas Station on the 7700 block of Mineral Point Road just before 12:30 p.m. February 28 for reports of a car theft.

Police reported the owner of the car said she was putting air in her tires when a man got into the running car.

Officers say he put the car in reverse to take off and ran over the woman's right leg while she tried to remove him from her car.

Officers said the 34-year-old woman was 20 weeks pregnant and taken to get medical attention for soft tissue injuries to her leg.