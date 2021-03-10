Beth Moore, famed Bible teacher quits Southern Baptists
Bible study teacher Beth Moore has been beloved among Southern Baptists for years, packing out stadiums and selling millions of books. But when Moore began to criticize Trump and call out sexism, racism, and abuse in the church, she became a pariah. Now Moore has left the nation’s largest Protestant denomination, saying she can no longer identify as Southern Baptist. Her departure highlights divisions over race, gender roles and politics among American evangelicals.