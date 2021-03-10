Biden immediately begins selling virus aid plan to public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House began highlighting the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill immediately after it gained final congressional approval on Wednesday, wasting no time in selling the public on President Joe Biden’s first legislative victory. The president tweeted moments after the bill passed that “Help is here — and brighter days lie ahead.” He’ll make the first prime-time address of his presidency on Thursday and will use the moment to describe how prospects will be improved by the giant package. Animating the public relations outreach is a determination to avoid repeating the mistakes from more than a decade earlier, when the Obama administration did not fully educate the public about the benefits of its own economic recovery plan.