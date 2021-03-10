California maskless passenger coughs on, assaults driver

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Police say they are investigating an attack on an Uber driver who was assaulted by a woman who refused to wear a mask. The driver, an immigrant form Nepal, says the attack captured on a now-viral video was racially motivated. The woman was with two other women wearing masks when 32-year-old Subhakar Khadka picked them up Saturday. The video shows the three women in the back seat berating Khadka, using profanities. At one point, the woman without a mask coughs on him, grabs his cellphone from the center dash area and rips off his face mask.