Cuomo impeachment talk grows in New York Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As he’s reeled from twin scandals over his treatment of women and COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had to confront a once-unthinkable question: Could enough rogue Democrats combine with Republicans to force him out of office? A vocal group of mostly progressive Democrats has called for the governor to resign or be impeached. An Associated Press tally found that at least 28 members of the state Assembly, from both parties, have said publicly that they want to impeach Cuomo. That’s still well short of the 76 votes that would be needed to to send the case to an impeachment court. The tally was taken before a Wednesday report about an aide who said Cuomo groped her.