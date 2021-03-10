Fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations allow health workers to widen focus

MADISON (WKOW) -- At the pandemic's peak in Wisconsin, there were 2,277 people hospitalized for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, there are 234.

"We have come a long way since November," UW Health's Medical Director of Infection Control, Dr. Nasia Safdar, said. "When things were really bad, I think we had close to 100 at any given time in the facility, and now we have a handful. So, the difference is very striking."

She said fewer COVID-19 patients means frontline health care workers can focus on other illnesses and procedures.

"Other diseases don't go away when COVID is around," she said. "One of the things that people are concerned about is diagnostic screening and testing for other chronic conditions and management of things like diabetes and cancer, that had to be necessarily delayed or rescheduled."

Now, as the pressure on hospitals continues to decrease, doctors, nurses and other hospital staff are working to make up for those delays.

"Bringing that back up to what it used to be before the pandemic, I think is really top of mind for everyone," she said.

However, Safdar said it's important to remember we're not all out of the woods yet.

"It's true that things are getting better, but we don't want to forget about the people that are still being hospitalized and still need critical care and are sick," she said. "It's not like it's gone from a lot to zero."

Four months ago, hospital workers asked everyone to be vigilant with virus precautions in order to reduce hospitalizations as much as possible. Now, Safdar says the best way to help frontline health workers is to get vaccinated once you're eligible.

"The thing that will end this pandemic are the vaccines," she said. "For every additional person that gets vaccinated, our confidence that there is an end to this is higher."