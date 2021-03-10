Storms wrap up overnight

MADISON (WKOW) - A few downpours and rumbles will continue into the early morning hours Thursday.

A low pressure system is moving across the Midwest after making its way inland Monday and Tuesday (that's the reason the weather was nice both days).

As we move into the evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, the low pressure system will move northeast and the cold front will start to move closer to the 27 News coverage area.

Through most of the mid to late afternoon, showers will be spotty and occasionally heavy. The cold front will swing through the for the forecast beginning between the hours of 8-9pm Wednesday and exit between 12am-1am Thursday. That's also the time that we'll have the best chance to hear a few rumbles of thunder as well as experience some breezy conditions.

At least half of the forecast area is under a marginal risk for severe weather, the lowest of the categories outlined by the Storm Prediction Center. This means we may see one or two severe thunderstorms with gusty winds being the main threat.

The tornado and hail threat, locally, is minimal to none. Stay with 27 News for the latest forecast.

Rain totals will be minimal too with around a half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain possible.

With severe weather season beginning, it's important to make sure you have the 27 StormTrack app downloaded to your phone so you can receive mobile weather alerts.

It's also important to make sure you know where your town/city is located on the maps. Take time to make sure you know so when the next severe weather outlook is published, you know what category you may be placed under.