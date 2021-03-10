Getting Answers: Can I take Ibuprofen with the vaccine?

(WKOW) -- As more people are vaccinated for COVID-19, some people have reported side effects.

Doctors say a sore arm is common, but other symptoms may include fatigue, fever, chills and muscle aches. Not everyone experiences these side effects.

Jacquelyn Burdick wanted to know if certain medications can cause harmful side effects when coupled with the vaccine.

UW Health's Dr. Hartman tells 27 News in general, you want to avoid any medication that can reduce your immune response.

"There is talk that things like Ibuprofen and Tylenol can reduce that immune response. But, in general, that really hasn't happened," said Dr. Hartmant. "So as long as you don't take huge doses of these medicines, it's okay to help treat your symptoms after you've received the vaccine."

Dr. Hartman says another thing to avoid before the vaccine is alcohol, which can also reduce your immune response. He added that it's a good idea to avoid alcohol the day after receiving the vaccine as well.