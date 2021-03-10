Getting Answers: Do I need the vaccine if I have already had COVID-19?

(WKOW) -- More than 567,000 Wisconsinites have contracted COVID-19, and some are wondering if they still need the vaccine if they've recovered from the virus.

SSM Health's Vice President of Pharmacy, Mo Kharbat, says even people who have had the virus can benefit from getting the vaccine, but he suggests you wait to get it until you're completely recovered.

"What we say is wait for 10 or 14 days until you're symptom free, until it's safe for you to leave your quarantine and to get the vaccine," he said. "But yeah, as soon as it's safe to do so they should get the vaccine."

With any vaccine, there is a possibility for side effects. Most of the time, that includes a sore arm, or feelings of being slightly under the weather.

Reneta Olson asked 27 News if you are less likely to get side effects from the coronavirus vaccine if you have already had COVID-19.

Kharbat says there's no evidence that would suggest you would not have any side effect, or have more side effects than others.

"There isn't really evidence suggesting that having COVID before interferes with how the vaccine works," Kharbat said.