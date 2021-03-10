Skip to Content

Guatemala presidents picks chief of staff for top court seat

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s president has chosen his chief of staff and one of his closest advisers to fill a seat on the country’s highest court, raising questions about the government’s commitment to combating corruption. President Alejandro Giammattei selected Leyla Lemus Arriaga for a five-year term on the Constitutional Court among three options accepted by the president from his cabinet. Lemus, 47, is a lawyer and has a doctorate in law, but is considered Giammattei’s right hand. She has been criticized for alleged influence peddling and favoring people close to the president in state business. 

Associated Press

