Health department introduces plan to reduce violence in Madison and Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County released a five-year plan it's calling the "Roadmap to Reducing Violence" on Wednesday.

The plan recognizes violence as public health crisis that is preventable, so long as shared ownership and leadership are in place.

“We know that the risk factors and root causes of violence are complex and require multiple strategies to prevent and address violence,” said Aurielle Smith, Director Policy, Planning and Evaluation for Public Health Madison & Dane County. “This plan doesn’t replace existing violence prevention work and initiatives happening across our community; it is meant to provide unity in approach and action.”

The goals of the plan to reduce violence are as follows:

Understanding violence in our community through data

Supporting community engagement with children, youth, and families

Fostering strong neighborhoods

Bolstering and increasing intervention and continuous healing for those affected by violence

Strengthening community capacity, collaboration, and coordination of violence prevention efforts

“Violence and its harmful effects reaches every corner of Dane County,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “A widespread problem requires collaborative solutions, which is why it’s so important that the City of Madison and Dane County work together to eliminate violence.”

The health department will add two new positions to help execute the plan.