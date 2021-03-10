House passes COVID-19 relief bill, Biden poised to sign

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Along mostly partisan lines, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 relief bill, passed the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday.

The bill passed the Senate over the weekend and now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature to become law.

The bill includes a number of programs designed to put cash directly in the hands of Americans to blunt the economic impacts of the pandemic response.

Included in the bill are $1,400 direct payments to all Americans making under $75,000 per year, and couples who earn less than $150,000.

The plan extends the additional $300 in weekly unemployment benefits.

The child tax credit will be raised from $2,000 to as much as $3,600 per child over the course of a year. The credit will shift from an annual benefit claimed at tax time to a monthly payment.

Tens of billions of dollars will also flow into vaccine distribution efforts, schools and local governments.