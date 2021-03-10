How to schedule a vaccine appointment in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Across Wisconsin, vaccinators are giving out more shots every day, but there's still not enough for everyone and some who are eligible are having trouble finding an appointment.

Dane County Public Health Director Janel Heinrich says the goal is for health care providers to vaccinate their patients, but some have said they're not getting enough doses to do so.

If you're eligible and haven't heard back yet, you should look elsewhere.

"Demand outpaces supply and folks are finding ways to get vaccine if they're in the eligible groups, and what's really most important is that you can get that shot," Heinrich told 27 News.

The state Department of Health Services has recently launched a vaccine provider map, where you can see every spot in your area that's giving out doses, including pharmacies. You can narrow the results by county and find links to providers' websites to register for different clinics.

DHS has also set up a vaccine registry so eligible people can find appointments. Only five vaccinators are using it right now, though, including Green County and the state-run clinic in Janesville.

Health officials say rolling out the registry has come with some technical challenges.

"As soon as we can get some of these major changes fixed, we're committed to ensuring that we're on that registry so people can start signing up and come into the Alliant Energy Center for their vaccination," said Doug Voegeli, operations chief for COVID-19 response with Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Voegeli said the registry will be a crucial resource for the next phase of vaccination, which is expected to be announced soon. It will streamline the appointment process, speeding up scheduling and paperwork.

Right now, PHMDC is getting about 1,200 doses a week, with a one-time additional 12,000 for educators. Voegeli expects to finish 1B eligible people by the end of March, with the hope of an increased allocation of doses soon.

"I know it's been very difficult for people to wait. But I think we're at a point where our supply is going to be catching up and we're going to be able to really get moving and get a lot more people vaccinated and much, much quicker," he said. "That's our goal, is to shorten the time period that we're vaccinating people, because we have to kind of move with a little bit of urgency to get the vaccines to stop the disease."

If you're not comfortable going online, or don't have access to the internet, health officials can answer your vaccine questions by phone, too. The DHS vaccine hotline is 844-684-1064.