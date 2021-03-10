Joint custody of son, no spousal support in Adele divorce

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adele will share custody of her 8-year-old son and won’t be paying child support to her now-ex-husband Simon Konecki. The couple separated in August of 2019, and Adele filed for divorce the following month. A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce last week. According to documents obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, the 32-year-old Adele and the 46-year-old Konecki used mediation to amicably reach the terms of the split. Both waived the right to seek spousal support, and both agreed to joint legal and physical custody of son Angelo, who was born in 2012.