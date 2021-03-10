Kerry wants world’s biggest polluters to pledge real change

PARIS (AP) — U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry is calling on the world’s biggest polluters to make “key decisions” in the coming months that would counter climate change. Kerry, who is on a trip to Europe this week, spoke after a meeting in Paris on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee presidential palace. Kerry said the French president indicated that he wants to work with his U.S. counterpart “very closely not just on the reduction of emissions but particularly on the tools necessary to… achieve that goal.” Kerry discussed preparations for a U.S.-hosted climate summit Apr. 22-23 that will virtually gather the leaders of 20 countries that pump out 81% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.