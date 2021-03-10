Local group of sandwich-loving friends buys Milio’s Sandwiches

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of friends loves Milio's Sandwiches so much they bought the company.

The new ownership group includes Brian Bergen, Timm Heller, Todd Mancusi, Tony Mancusi and Chris Gentilli.

According to a news release, the five all have long-standing ties to the food industry, particularly Milio's. Four of the new owners were born and raised in Madison and alumni of West High School.

Milio's is headquartered in Madison. It opened in 1989 as a single sandwich shop on UW-Madison's campus. It now has more than 21 locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.