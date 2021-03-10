Madison police arrest two teens in dual car theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police took two teenage boys into custody Wednesday on suspicion of a pair of early Monday morning car thefts from the same home after police spotted one of the stolen cars.

According to a news release from Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Grigg, the 15-year-old boys were apprehended after a short chase on foot Wednesday afternoon. Police began chasing the boys after allegedly seeing them driving the stolen Toyota recklessly.

"Two 15-year-old boys were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent and resisting law enforcement," Grigg said in the release.

The Madison homeowner who had both of his cars stolen spoke to 27 News on the condition his identity be protected.



He says the Monday morning crimes startled his wife and himself.



"Our bedroom is right above the garage," he says. "We heard a lot of crashing around; the house was shaking."



The thieves apparently tried to smash through one of two garage doors and ultimately maneuvered one of the cars out at high speed, leaving skid marks on the garage floor.



The victim says damage to the garage was extensive. "Actually dislodged the framing from the foundation itself," he says.

"You feel violated," the man says. "The flip side of it is, everyone is dealing with a lot of issues right now. We were safe. We could have walked down and someone could have been in the house."



Grigg says both the stolen sedan and SUV have been recovered, although the owner says they are badly damaged, He says Madison Community Policing Teams were integral in tracking down the suspects. The teams have been more involved in trying to slow down the spate of car thefts in the city.



The victim says he recognizes the juvenile justice system must balance punishment with efforts to rehabilitate troubled teens. But he's concerned the crimes at his home speak to a worrying escalation of car thefts in Madison.



"You look at what happened to my garage, this is clearly getting worse," he says.

"Somebody's going to get killed from someone driving recklessly or as these crimes progressively get bolder and bolder," the victim says.



The homeowner argues the trend line with car thefts indicates more accountability is needed. "It's not doing the kids who are going nowhere with their lives any good. There has to be some level of consequence to this," he says.

Dane County Court records show a small number of teenagers have racked up significant numbers of car thefts with other, alleged crimes carried out using the stolen vehicles. But last month, a juvenile justice official told 27 News Reporter Francisco Almenara there's been a recent, apparent decline in repeat offenses.







