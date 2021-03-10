Madrid’s anti-lockdown champion shaken after gov’t collapse

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The powerbase sustaining the most vocal critic of Spain’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has collapsed. The president of the central region of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso of the conservative Popular Party, has announced her intention to call early elections after breaking with her government’s junior party.. The move comes hours after her junior party, the Citizens party, withdrew its support from the Popular Party’s government in the southeast region of Murcia. Two opposition parties, however, have challenged the snap election by presenting no-confidence motions against Ayuso. Experts say that the dispute between whether Ayuso will face a no-confidence vote before calling elections may end up in court.