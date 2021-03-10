Monona Terrace looking forward to larger events

MADISON (WKOW) -- With loosening restrictions in Dane County, Monona Terrace is now holding larger events.

Last year, they couldn't have many people inside due to COVID-19 restrictions, so the venue mostly hosted smaller functions.

Monona Terrace's community and public relations manager says this year there are more than 130 events scheduled, many of which are weddings and banquets.

She says some couples are relieved by the new order.

"All the same precautions are in place, you know, physical distancing, face masks, a lot hasn't changed, but just the ability to invite some more special people you know, if you're planning a wedding, that's pretty important," said Kristen Durst.

Durst says this summer there are mostly smaller events.

Larger gatherings, like conferences and conventions, will likely kick off this fall.