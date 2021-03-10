Skip to Content

Outspoken father of missing activist killed in Iraq’s south

BAGHDAD (AP) — Rights monitors and a security officials say the father of a missing anti-government activist believed kidnapped by a militia in southern Iraq has been shot to death. Jasb Hattab Aboud had been searching for his son since his kidnapping in October 2019. The son was one of a number of activists who vanished during anti-government protests, believed to have been snatched by militias. Aboud was unusual among parents of the missing because he led a vocal campaign for his son and sought to prosecute a militia leader suspected in the kidnapping. Aboud was shot in the head Wednesday in in the city of Amara, in Missan province, on Wednesday, the monitor and security official said.

