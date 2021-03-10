Packers awarded three compensation picks

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have been awarded three additional draft picks as compensation for losing free agents last offseason. The team tied for the second-most compensation picks this year.

Green Bay added a pick in the fourth round (No. 142 overall), fifth round (No. 177 overall) and the sixth round (No. 219). They currently have 10 picks for the 2021 Draft.

The Packers received compensation for losing free agents Bryan Bulaga, Blake Martinez, Kyler Fackrell and B.J. Goodson. The team added only one free agent last offseason: receiver Devin Funchess.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1.