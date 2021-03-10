Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A report published by the Times Union of Albany on Wednesday says an aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Democrat groped her in the governor’s mansion late last year. It’s the most serious allegation against the embattled governor to date. The three-term governor faces harassment allegations from five other women. The female aide was not identified by the newspaper, which based its reporting on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the women’s accusation. Through a spokesperson, the governor again on Wednesday denied ever touching a woman inappropriately.