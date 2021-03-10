Report: Police chief violated bias policy by mocking Asians

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — An investigation has found the police chief on the Hawaiian island of Kauai mocked people of Asian descent and in one case squinted his eyes and bowed his head while mimicking someone with a Japanese accent. The investigation said in another incident, Kauai Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck said a person of Asian descent had a haircut that looked like something out of a “Kung Fu movie.” The Garden Island newspaper obtained internal documents and audiotapes used in the Kauai Police Commission investigation that found Raybuck violated county discrimination policies and created a hostile work environment. Attempts to reach Raybuck for comment weren’t successful Wednesday.