Russia slows down Twitter, part of social media clampdown

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say they are slowing down the speed of uploading photos and videos to Twitter over its failure to remove banned content. The move is part of Russia’s growing efforts to curb social media platforms that have played a major role in amplifying dissent. The state communications watchdog said it began the slowdown after it said the platform failed to remove content encouraging suicide among children and containing information about drugs and child pornography. It warned if Twitter refuses to follow the law, it could be blocked entirely. Twitter responded by emphasizing its zero-tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation, promotion of suicide and drug sales. It said it was concerned by attempts to block online public conversation.