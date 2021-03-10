Taste of Madison organizers “cautiously optimistic” about event

MADISON (WKOW) -- With a new Dane County emergency order loosening COVID-19 restrictions, the people planning Taste of Madison are "cautiously optimistic" about holding the event like usual this September.

The Taste typically welcomes more than 250,000 people to the downtown Madison area each year.

The President of Madison Festivals, Sara Klemme, says the organization is prepared to hold the event like normal but will adapt to restrictions, if necessary.

"We have always behind the scenes been planning for having a traditional Taste of Madison downtown Labor Day weekend and with, you know, 250,000 of our closest friends. But, I think what did change was the reality that this, this could really happen now," Klemme said.

She expects a decision on Taste of Madison by early to mid summer. She says the event will happen, but it's a matter of what it will look like.

"We are very encouraged when we see the lessening of restrictions," she said. "The trajectory is strong."