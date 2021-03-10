Teen charged in Grand Chute mall killing pleads not guilty

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A teenager charged in a fatal shooting at a shopping mall in eastern Wisconsin has pleaded not guilty.

Dezman Ellis, of Oshkosh, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The 17-year-old Ellis is accused of killing 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto, of Neenah, at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute during an argument over a girl.

A bystander was wounded, and the Jan. 31 shooting forced people to shelter in place inside the suburban Appleton mall while police combed the building. Defense attorneys Eric Heywood and Emma Blankschein have asked for a change of venue, which is scheduled to be discussed at a hearing on May 10.