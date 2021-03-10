Slender Man attacker says she has reached treatment limits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a classmate to please internet horror character Slender Man seven years ago says she deserves to be released from a mental health facility because she's reached the limits of treatment.

Anissa Weier has asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. She submitted a letter to Bohren on Wednesday saying that she's forgiven herself for the attack, she won't let herself be used as a weapon again and she's exhausted Winnebago's resources.

Bohren set a hearing on her request for June 11. Weier and Morgan Geyser attacked Payton Leutner in a in 2014 in hopes of becoming Slender Man's servants. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.