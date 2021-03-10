Thai woman now in California over huge Navy corruption case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former executive for a Singapore-based defense contractor linked to a corruption scandal that cost the Navy some $35 million has appeared in a California courtroom to face federal charges. Pornpun “Yin” Settaphakorn appeared before a judge in San Diego Tuesday and was ordered detained. She was extradited from Thailand last week and last Friday pleaded not guilty to conspiracy. Settphakorn worked for Glenn Defense Marine Asia, which provided fuel, food and other services to Navy ships in Pacific ports. Prosecutors say the contractor bribed Navy officers to provide classified information to beat competitors and overcharge for services. More than a dozen Navy and company officials have pleaded guilty.