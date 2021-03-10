‘Things are starting to change’: Life slowly returning to normal for the fully vaccinated

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 600,000 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, giving them license to ease back into some pre-pandemic behaviors without fear of getting seriously sick from the virus.

One of those people is Dr. Alison Schwartz, the associate director of infectious diseases for SSM Health Wisconsin.

"I did just have a sense of relief," she said. "I don't have the same kind of level of paranoia maybe that was there before."

Schwartz got her first shot on December 22, and her second dose came three weeks later.

She said she didn't experience many side effects after the first dose.

"On the second shot, I felt off," she said. "I felt a little bit achy. You know, kind of that mental fog that some people are describing."

But she said the symptoms were gone within 27 hours, and she hasn't experienced any side effects since then.

Schwartz said she didn't immediately notice any changes to her life after getting vaccinated because not many others were also vaccinated at that time. But that's no longer the case.

"As more and more people are getting vaccinated, things are starting to change, and it's really wonderful and encouraging," she said.

However, she said most of her day-to-day work hasn't changed.

"I'm still an infectious disease provider, so we are relatively conservative," she said.

But she and her family have started to plan for some activities once they're all vaccinated.

"My husband has had one vaccine, so he'll be fully vaccinated, and my sister has had one vaccine, so she'll be fully vaccinated," Schwartz said. "Some of the the trips that we had canceled or get togethers that we had put off last year, now we are starting to make those plans."

She said while scientists developed the COVID-19 vaccines quicker than any other vaccines in history, she has no doubt they're safe and effective.

"When you think about the fact that now in the United States, we're past 75 million people having had received at least one vaccine, if there was going to be a significant safety signal with the vaccines to be concerned about, we would have seen it by now," she said.

And she credits vaccines for the progress she's seen in the slow return to normal.

"This will change things," she said. "You will have more freedoms that maybe someone who's not vaccinated will have, and that is sort of another personal incentive to get it."