UK police officer suspected of murder in missing woman case

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Metropolitan police says an officer has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murder in connection with the case of a woman who went missing in London last week. The force said the fact that the man was a serving police officer is “shocking and deeply disturbing.” The officer was arrested late Tuesday in Kent, southeast of London, and worked in the diplomatic protection squad. The force said Wednesday that human remains have been found in woodland in Kent. Detectives have not yet confirmed if they belonged to 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who vanished while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3.