Top US, China officials to meet over intense divides

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will meet next week in their first face-to-face talks since President Joe Biden took office amid growing strains in the relationship between the world’s two largest economies. The White House and State Department said Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan will see China’s top foreign policy officials on March 18 in Alaska. In his first appearance before Congress since being confirmed as America’s top diplomat, Blinken told lawmakers Wednesday it would be an opportunity to discuss intense disagreements over trade and human rights, as well as the coronavirus pandemic. Cooperation on North Korea and its nuclear weapons program are also likely to top the agenda.