US expands sanctions to family of Myanmar’s coup leader

The United States has announced sanctions on two adult children of Myanmar’s commander in chief. They are the latest in a series of sanctions set by the U.S. since Myanmar’s military seized power last month from the democratically elected government and began its deadly crackdown on protesters. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Myanmar’s military leaders should not be able “to derive benefits from the regime as it resorts to violence and tightens its stranglehold on democracy.” At least 60 people have been reported killed by security forces. The Biden administration says more than 1,700 people have been arrested, including journalists, rights activists and medical workers.