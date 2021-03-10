WATCH: Our full interview with the deputy DHS secretary on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesday evening, WKOW aired a special edition of 27 News at 6 p.m. that focused almost entirely on COVID-19.

As part of the coverage, we interviewed Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk on the state's efforts to get vaccines distributed quickly.

Van Dijk spoke in positive terms about the state's efforts to get COVID-19 vaccine doses into as many arms as possible.

Only a portion of the interview made it to air, but you can watch the entire unedited discussion above.