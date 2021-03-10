WATCH: Our interview with a vice president of SSM Health pharmacies about COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesday evening, WKOW aired a special edition of 27 News at 6 p.m. that focused almost entirely on COVID-19.

As part of the coverage, we interviewed SSM Health Vice President of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat on COVID-19 vaccine safety and how the shots might interact with other medication.

Only a portion of the interview made it to air, but you can watch the entire unedited discussion above.