WATCH: Our unedited interview with a UW Health doctor about COVID-19 vaccine safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesday evening, WKOW aired a special edition of 27 News at 6 p.m. that focused almost entirely on COVID-19.

As part of the coverage, we interviewed Dr. William Hartman with UW Health about vaccine safety and who should get the shots.

Hartman repeatedly highlighted that the vaccines are broadly safe, but encouraged those with concerns to discuss the issues with their doctors.

Only a portion of the interview made it to air, but you can watch the entire unedited discussion above.