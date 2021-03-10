Wisconsin junior forward Imani Lewis enters transfer portal

MADISON (WKOW)- Wisconsin Junior Forward Imani Lewis confirmed to 27 news that she entered the transfer portal and will not return to Wisconsin. Lewis said she is keeping her options open to any other team.

Lewis is a three-year starter and a second-team All-Big Ten selection this year. The Willingboro, N.J. native averaged 13.8 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game in her career with Wisconsin. Lewis is coming off her best season averaging 15 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Lewis' decision comes a day after Wisconsin fired Head Coach Jonathan Tsipis. https://wkow.com/2021/03/09/badgers-fire-womens-basketball-coach-jonathan-tsipis/