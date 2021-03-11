3 people killed in shooting at Houston apartment complex

Authorities in Houston say three people were killed, including two 18-year-olds, after two men opened fire on a group of people outside an apartment complex. The shooting happened late Wednesday in a parking lot. Houston police say two men in a gold or brown sedan got into a confrontation with five people who were outside. The men left, then returned and opened fire. Police say the two 18-year-olds were killed along with a man in his 40s, and a fourth person was wounded. Police are still searching for the shooters.