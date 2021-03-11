We’ll quietly ease into the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - After a possible brief taste of severe weather, the weekend will be quiet.

On the backside of a strong low pressure, winds across Wisconsin will start to die down as we move into the late afternoon/evening hours. They'll remain on the weaker side throughout the overnight hours into the morning on Friday.

When we do experience strong winds out of the west, high profile vehicles traveling north or south will experience possible problems. If the winds are strong and out of the north or south, those traveling east or west my experience problems. Especially across open areas where there's no wind breaks like open stretches on highways/interestates.

The good news, depending on who you ask, continues - our sky conditions will remain quiet overnight Thursday into Friday as well.

Our temperatures, unfortunately, won't be as warm as they once were. So far, though, the Madison area recorded its first 60° day of 2021 11 days earlier than when the area normally records its first 60° day.

Does that mean we'll record our first 70°, 80° and 90° earlier than normal? Take a look at when we'd normally record them.