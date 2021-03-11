Anchor Amber Noggle shares experience of being added to new group eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in WI

MADISON (WKOW) -- When state health officials announced new groups that will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin beginning March 29, it opened the door for those who are pregnant, including me.

I was thrilled to hear I would have the opportunity to protect myself, my baby and my family from the virus. But, I had a lot of questions. Is the vaccine safe during pregnancy? Is there any risk to my baby? I immediately got on the phone with my doctor and spent the day doing research.

What I found was reassurance that getting the vaccine is safe for me and my family, but each person's situation is different and they should discuss their options with their doctor.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter shares an incredibly helpful handout with patients answering questions about the benefits and risks of the vaccine for those who are pregnant. This cleared up a lot of confusion for me.

The information describes that COVID patients who are pregnant are 5 times more likely to end up in the intensive care unit (ICU) or on a ventilator than COVID patients who are not pregnant. Preterm birth may be more common for pregnant people with severe COVID. Pregnant people are more likely to die of COVID than non-pregnant people with

COVID who are the same age. The vaccines can offer protection from that. The mRNA COVID vaccines prevent about 95% of COVID infections.

It's also important to note the mRNA COVID vaccines cannot give you COVID. They have no live virus and there is no evidence they are harmful to those who are pregnant.

When it comes to risks, the vaccines haven't been tested in those who are pregnant or breastfeeding and health officials do not know if the vaccines work as well in pregnant people. But the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine strongly recommends that pregnant individuals have access to COVID vaccines and The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that the COVID vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant individuals.

I also had a discussion with UW Health's Dr. William Hartman about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are pregnant and breastfeeding during our COVID-19 vaccine Getting Answers special.

While there are no clear recommendations, each person should weigh their own risks and benefits with their doctor and family.

For me, there is a lot to consider. Not only am I trying to protect my baby and myself, but my 2-year-old son has a congenital heart defect that could put him at higher risk of serious complications from COVID. With all I've learned, I am grateful for the opportunity to have this added layer of protection for us all through the vaccine and I will be scheduling my appointment.