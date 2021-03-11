Another lawsuit challenges locating fighter jets in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group that opposes to basing the new F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison has filed a second lawsuit challenging the military’s environmental review. Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court alleging the Air Force and National Guard Bureau failed to follow the law when it considered the impacts of its decision to locate the jets at the 115th Fighter Wing. The F-35 jets will replace the aging fleet of F-16s beginning in 2023. The nonprofit group says the military didn’t adequately consider the impact of noise, air and groundwater pollution that could result from the fleet.