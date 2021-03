Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Knicks 134-101

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) --

Giannis Antetokounmpo followed up his MVP performance in the All-Star Game with his fifth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks trounce the New York Knicks 134-101 on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes as the Bucks handed the Knicks their most one-sided loss of the season. The Bucks shot 57.5%. They Bucks have won seven of their last eight and now prepare to begin a three-game road swing. RJ Barrett had 22 points for New York.