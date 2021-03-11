As climate fight shifts to oil, Biden faces a formidable foe

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s bid to tackle climate change is running straight through the heart of the U.S. oil and gas industry. It’s a much bigger, more influential foe than Democrats faced when they took on the coal industry during the Obama years. Coal dominated U.S. power generation for decades. Fast forward to 2021 — and oil and gas production have eclipsed coal to become the biggest source of greenhouse emissions from public lands and waters. That’s made government fuel sales from federal reserves an irresistible target for Biden as his administration tries to rein in climate change.