Badgers escape Penn State in Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team escaped a late rally from Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin advances 75-74.

Aleem Ford led Wisconsin with 17 points. He hit 5-of-6 three-point attempts. The Badgers shot 52.2% from long range. Brad Davison chipped in 15. Wisconsin led by as many as 18 points.

However, Penn State battled all the way back in the close minutes. Sam Sessoms pulled the Nittany Lions to within one point with 46 seconds left. Sessoms scored 18. He had a chance to win it for Penn State. However, his pass attempt was blocked by Nate Reuvers. Davison grabbed the ball and called timeout before he landed out of bounds to secure possession with less than a second left to seal the victory.

Wisconsin improves to 17-11 overall. The Badgers will meet Iowa on Friday night at approximately 8 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Penn State fell to 11-14.