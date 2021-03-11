Biden signs COVID-19 relief bill into law

President Biden signs COVID-19 relief bill Biden is set to sign the https://www.facebook.com/27news/videos/181778420179130.9 trillion relief package at approximately 12:30, ensuring the first major legislative victory of his term. http://on.wkow.com/38r0YiX Posted by WKOW 27 on Thursday, March 11, 2021

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Thursday that passed Congress earlier this week.

The signing comes one day earlier than originally planned.

The Associated Press first reported Biden's intention to sign the bill Thursday morning.

The signing clears the way for direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans. Individuals who make under $75,000 per year and couples making less than $150,000 qualify for the payments.

The plan extends the additional $300 in weekly unemployment benefits.

The child tax credit will be raised from $2,000 to as much as $3,600 per child over the course of a year. The credit will shift from an annual benefit claimed at tax time to a monthly payment.

Tens of billions of dollars will also flow into vaccine distribution efforts, schools and local governments.

Biden signed the bill in the oval office Thursday afternoon.