Brat Fest pitches ‘Build Your Own Brat Fest’ for 2021

MADISON (WKOW) -- Brat Fest is pivoting this year, canceling its event that was scheduled to take place at the Alliant Energy Center and instead is holding many small events over Memorial Day weekend.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, organizers said that Brat Fest plans to provide Johnsonville Brats to sports bars and restaurants across Dane County.

All of the proceeds from the smaller events will go to "benefitting local Brat Fest charities," the release said.

Interested bars or restaurants should contact Jeff Shroeter at jeff.s@bratfest.com.

The weekend-long event is set for May 27 to 29. Updates on the event will be posted to its website.