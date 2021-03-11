Brewers announce single-game ticket sales

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)- The Milwaukee Brewers are welcoming fans back in the stands at American Family Field for the 2021 season.

According to a press release, single-game tickets will go on sale March 26 for all Brewers games through May 2.

American Family Field will be limited to 25 percent to start the season. Tickets will be sold in pods of two to six seats. All fans ages two or older are required to wear a face covering.

“We know that fans are looking forward to enjoying games in person, and we are excited to host them as we bring the electric atmosphere back to the ballpark experience,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Single-game availability at American Family Field will be limited, so we encourage fans to act early to secure their seats.”

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. at brewers.com or 1-800-933-7890. The American Family Field Box Office will also open for ticket sales on Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. CT. All online and phone purchases will be digitally delivered.