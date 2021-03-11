Bucks to welcome more fans back to Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As access to COVID-19 vaccines grows, the Milwaukee Bucks will allow crowds at home games to continue on the path to pre-pandemic capacity.

According to a news release from Bucks spokesperson Eric Kohlbeck, the Milwaukee Health Department will allow the Bucks to increase fan capacity to 18 percent of the maximum. This will permit up to 3,280 fans at every home game, almost double the current level of 1,800.

The new rule goes into effect March 20 for the Bucks' tilt against the San Antonio Spurs.