Caleb Followill on evolution of Kings of Leon on new record

NEW YORK (AP) — With the longest gap between album releases, the Nashville-based rockers Kings of Leon return with their eighth studio album, “When You See Yourself.” Frontman Caleb Followill said the the family-based man was firing on all cylinders in the studio. He points out “100,000 People” as one of the songs teased ahead of the new record. Recently, Followill spoke to The Associated Press about the new record, plans for a world tour, the decision to tease the album’s lead single over social media and their early days when they flew to London and were intimidated by rival bands.