Catalan separatist returns from Belgium to face Spanish law

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — One of the leaders of Catalonia’s failed 2017 secession bid has returned to Spain to face up to justice. Former Catalan government member Meritxell Serret handed herself into Spain’s Supreme Court on Thursday, three years after she fled to Belgium along with other associates. Judge Pablo Llarena says that Serret was released without bail. Llarena set a hearing for Serret to be questioned on April 8. Serret faces a fine and two years of being banned from public office if found guilty of disobeying court injunctions to not proceed with the breakaway bid. Serret is the first high-profile separatist to return since the weeks immediately following the Oct. 2017 secession attempt.