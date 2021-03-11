China legislature endorses reducing public vote in Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ceremonial legislature has endorsed the ruling Communist Party’s move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory’s leaders. The measure adds to a crackdown against a protest movement in Hong Kong calling for greater democracy. The crackdown has prompted accusations that Beijing is eroding the autonomy it promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997. Changes endorsed by the National People’s Congress give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers, reducing the number elected by voters. A former Hong Kong legislator said the changes will disenfranchise Hong Kong’s people.